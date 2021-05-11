Lloyd Ray Johnson age 64, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol, TN. He was born in Banner Elk, NC on August 16, 1956 to the late Earl Johnson and Lucille Lipford Johnson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Anthony Johnson and Lee Johnson. Lloyd loved hunting and fishing. He liked to go to the lake and he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Susan Johnson and Steven Luchini; son, Bobby Johnson and husband Jhon Agudelo; sisters, Missy Hightower and husband David, Angie Edmisten and husband Steve, Linda Harper and husband Dean; brother, Willie Johnson and wife Janet; grandchild, Charles Johnson and wife Rachel; great grandchild, Owen Johnson; sister-in-law, Janice Johnson; special niece, Jennifer Hightower and Greg and their daughter Paisleigh(squirrel) Jones; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Poe officiating and Charles Johnson speaking. The graveside service and burial immediately followed at Johnson-Lewis Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Charles Johnson, Steven Luchini, Darnel Lane, Joe Johnson, David A. Hightower, Daniel Hightower, Matthew Hightower, and Micah Clark. Honorary pallbearers were Greg Jones, Billy Caldwell, Lynn Courtner, Randy Smith, Billy Ray Icenhour, Jhon Agudelo, William Johnson, Billy Lipford, Derek Smith, and David Lipford.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 605 Rabbit Hollow Lane, Mountain City, TN, 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.The family of Lloyd Johnson has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.