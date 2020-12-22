Lisa Stewart Stout

November 1, 1969 – December 16, 2020

Lisa Jane Stewart Stout, age 51, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. Lisa was born on November 1, 1969 to Irawanna Price Stewart and the late Robert Ray Stewart. In addition her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy G. Stewart and brother, Wayne Stewart.

Lisa was the most loving woman in the world. She loved her family and would do anything to help anyone. She was always a hard worker in everything she did. She adored her grandchildren so much and enjoyed every moment spent with them, and also her little dog, Jada. She will be dearly missed by all her family, including her loving husband, who made her so happy. Lisa was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne Stout; mother, Irawanna Stewart; daughter, Courtney Miller and husband Josh; sisters, Elaine Graybeal, Mary Winebarger, Linda Isaacs, Eva Sue Hash, Peggy Shaw; brother, Darrell Stewart; grandchildren, Kinsley Miller, Bentley Miller; three aunts; two uncles; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Rock Springs Cemetery with Rev. Paul Graybeal officiating. Pallbearers were Robert Stout, Gary Stout, Josh Miller, Paul Miller, Aaron Church, and Lee Stewart. Honorary pallbearers were Mark Hash, Mike Isaacs, Gary Shaw, Bob Graybeal, Don Winebarger, and Darrell Stewart. Family and friends met at the funeral home by 12:15 to follow in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Lisa Jane Stewart Stout has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.