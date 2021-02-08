Linda Seatz

Linda Miller Seatz, age 71 of Zionville, was born on January 23, 1950 and passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, neighbor, and friend to many. She was a retiree from Levi’s. She loved the Lord, her family and friends, cooking, shopping, and watching the old game show channel.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Edward Seatz, her parents JD and Stella Miller, an infant sibling Leona Miller, and her grandparents. Survivors include her sons, Junior Seatz and wife Vickie of Zionville, Eugene Seatz and special friend Annette of West Jefferson; six grandchildren, Kristy Treva (Rick) of West Jefferson, Brittany McGuire (Scott) of Creston, Jacob Seatz of Zionville, Nathan Seatz (Kirsten) of Todd, Dayton Seatz (Taryne) of West Jefferson, and Hannah Seatz of Tacoma, Washington; four great grandchildren, Eli Seatz, Adalaya McGuire, Stella Treva, and Ezra Seatz; two brothers, Dale Miller of Boone and Jim Miller (Frankie) of Zionville; one sister Kathy Cox (Jack) of Kernersville; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws also survive.

The family received friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7:00. The burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Seatz family cemetery. Pallbearers were Jacob Seatz, Nathan Seatz, Rick Treva, Kenny Wilson, Stephen Watson, Adam Wilson, Kevin Seatz, and Keith Wilson. Honorary pallbearers were Len “Bush Hog” Wilson, Dayton Seatz, Dale Miller, Jim Miller, Jack Cox, Josh Cox, and John Seatz.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home of Junior Seatz, 136 Knight Road, Zionville, NC 28698. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Linda Miller Seatz has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.