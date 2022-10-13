Linda Bass Street, age 69, of Hampton, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Linda was born in Carter County on April 13, 1953, to the late Ham and Lona Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herb Bass; brother, Bobby Campbell his wife, Reba; and sister, Pat Hicks.

Most people remember Linda from her and Herb’s business in Mountain City and also the flea market in Elizabethton. Linda was a loving and caring person and was loved by everyone that knew her.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter and the love of her life, Sandy Miller; sisters Wilma Ball, Kathy Shipley, Sheila Reece (Leonard); brothers David Campbell (Shirley), Rick Campbell (Della); brother-in-law, Homer Hicks; significant other, Wes Holtsclaw; her babies, Patches, and Susie; several nieces and nephews.

It was her wish to be cremated, and there will be no formal services held.

