We are saddened to announce the passing of Lester Morefield, age 64, on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Johnson City Medical Center. He was born April 28, 1958, to the late Dallas and Ollie Presnell Morefield. Lester enjoyed hunting, fishing, and “tinkering.” In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Nancy Morefield.

Those left to cherish his memory include a sister Betty Morefield of Mountain City, TN: a brother Jack Morefield of Johnson City, TN; one aunt, one uncle, three nieces, three nephews, and one special great niece. Special friends Tommy Privette and Ed Stansberry, both of Mountain City, TN, also survive.

It was his wish to be cremated, and no formal service held.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Morefield family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.