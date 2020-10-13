Lester Faircloth

Lester Wayne Faircloth, age 47 of Mountain City, TN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home. He was born in Ashe County, NC on November 2, 1972 to the late Roy Fraymon and Mary Jane Woodard Faircloth.

Lester enjoyed classic cars and especially older mustangs. He liked to garden and spend time with his family. Lester was a loving husband and a wonderful father, who loved his girls. He attended Central Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his love of 14 years, wife of 7 years, Lori Eggers Faircloth; daughters, Lexie Lynn Faircloth, Leanna Jane Faircloth; sisters, Linda Potter and husband Martin, Kay Phillips and friend Randy, Janet Osborne and husband Joe, Lisa Hurley and friend Junior, Amanda Faircloth and friend Rosco; brothers, James “Jim” Faircloth and wife Donna; best friend, Tony “Bones” Rash; special friends, Tim Rash, Donald Bledsoe, Ed “Pappy” Townsend, and Charlie Eller.

The family received friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 8:00 p.m. with Pastors Rick Thomason and Frankie Rash officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Whispering Pines Cemetery at 508 Wilcox Road in Mountain City.

Pallbearers were Tony “Bones” Rash, Derek Roark, Tom Lewis, Ed Townsend, Matt Eggers, Charlie Eller, Jimmy Riddle, Bobby Porter, Tim Rash, and Donald Bledsoe. Honorary pallbearers were Rosco Bumgarner, Martin Potter, Junior Johnson, Ronnie Ford, Randy Pennington, Joe Osborne, Willie Roark, all his nephews, and the men of Central Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses or to Lori Faircloth to help provide for their daughters’ future.

At other times, family and friends may visit the home, 288 Arnold Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Lester Wayne Faircloth has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.