Leonard George Arnold, age 51, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Leonard was born December 16, 1970, in Boone, NC to the late George and Minnie Frances Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ethel Potter, Helen Morefield, and Nancy Brewer; brothers-in-law, James Morefield, and C.R. Roark.

Leonard was a gifted and talented musician, able to play many different instruments. He enjoyed woodworking, and tinkering with things, and had made several instruments.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 20 years, Lesa Arnold; step-children, Andrew Wallace, and Jenna Wallace; sisters, Brenda Reece (Barry) of Mountain City, Melissa Rupard (Jeff) of Laurel Bloomery, Julia Roark of West Grove, PA; brothers, Gene Arnold (Vicki) of Oxford, PA, Jim Arnold (Connie) of Mountain City; brother-in-law, Don Brewer; several nieces, nephews, and his little dog, Tug.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at First Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastors Greg Poe and Gary Hill officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at the Greene Cemetery. Pallbearers are Earl Pope Jr, Tony Potter, Dwayne Potter, Rick Morefield, Tommy Morefield, and Charlie Blevins. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Rupard, Barry Reece, Paul Liverman, his co-workers at N&N Ball Bearing, and all the fellow musicians he played with. The family would like to thank Ms. Ryan, a family advocate at JCMC, and the doctors and nurses in the IVH unit at JCMC for their kindness and compassionate care for Leonard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Leonard’s memory to Mountain City Funeral Home.

Friends may visit the home, 1058 Swift Hollow Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683.

