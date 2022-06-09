Leita Faye Phillippi, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born on May 16, 1950, the second of a set of twins (Neita Mae) to Roy M. Holloway and Lola (Toad) Swift Holloway.

Faye was married to her childhood sweetheart, Harold Phillippi for 51 years before he was deceased on October 12, 2018.

She was also predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Doran Swift and John Holloway, and her in-laws, Edwin G. “Tuck” and Virginia Phillippi.

Faye was a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church where she was a member of the Good News Sunday School class.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Clawson (special friend Roy Bennett) and Jaycee Clawson: two grandsons, Ethan and Josh Clawson. Also surviving are four sisters, Jenny Johnson Manuel, Ann Skewes (Mike), Mae Matheson and June Thomas, in addition to a brother-in-law, Roby Phillippi and two sisters-in-law, Carol Phillippi and Emogene Swift. Faye also had several nieces and nephews and many, many special friends.

Funeral services for Faye will be conducted at 2 pm on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in the Charles B. Hux Chapel of Hux Lipford Funeral Home with Dr. Gale Hartley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 pm prior the service. The graveside service will follow at the Brookshire Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Josh Clawson, Doug Thomas, Jason Bryan, Mike Skewes, Bob Mullins, Jeff Phillippi and Roy Bennett.

Honorary pallbearers are Jay Stout, Frank Stout, Burl Johnson, John Davis, Brad Thomas, Ethan Clawson and Bethany Baptist Church Good News Sunday School class.

Friends may call at 119 Cross Mountain Road Mountain City, TN.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund, 5950 Hwy 67 W, Mountain City, TN 37683