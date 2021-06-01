We are saddened to announce the passing of Lee Talley, age 87, on Wednesday May 26, 2021 in Hillview Health Center, Elizabethton, TN. He was born in Hollywood Hospital in Los Angeles, CA on February 25, 1934 to the late Carl Talley and Virginia Swanson Hamilton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his stepfather Chester Hamilton and stepson Webb McElyea. In the California Junior Olympics he won gold and silver medals for track and field and a gold medal for broad jump. His passion was riding Harley Davidson motorcycles especially with Roger Gentry and the late Kenny Norris until his health prevented him from doing so. He was a member of Iron Mountain Riders.

Lee enlisted in the US Army in 1951 at the age of 17 and retired in 1972. He served in both Korea and Vietnam. He was an MP Officer during his military service and was stationed in Germany, Alaska, Hawaii and several other US bases. Lee also earned several commendations: Purple Heart, three (3) Bronze Stars and several good conduct medals. After his retirement, Lee worked as Chief for Glade Springs City Police Department and also worked for Johnson County Sheriff’s Department under several administrations. While with the Sheriff’s Department he was a County Investigator and later in his employment served as Bailiff for all of Johnson County Courts. His final retirement was in 2006.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna McElyea Talley; two daughters: Robyn Grayson and Leeann Talley both of Mountain City, TN; two grandchildren: Patrick Grayson and wife Hannah of Bluff City, TN and Holly Brown and husband Shawn of Mountain City, TN; nine great grandchildren: Jacob and Jase Brown Shae Brown, Thomas, Timothy, Leonardo, Elana, Salena; and Ave Rose Grayson; three special sisters-in-law: Debbie McElyea, Teresa (Bob) Roark and Michelle (Alan) Nave and special brother-in-law Gary (Crystal) McElyea. Several nieces and nephews and a very special dog Maggie also survive.

Funeral services for Lee R. Talley were conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 from Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel music by Lindsey Yoggerst. The family received friends from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment with military honors accorded by Johnson County Honor Guard followed in Sunset Memorial Park. Active pallbearers were Bob Roark, Chris Roark, Jordan Arney, Alan Nave, Gary McElyea, Roger Gentry and Dustin McElyea. Honorary pallbearers wereLee Shawn “Bit” Brown, Eddie Tester, Members of Iron Mountain Riders and Employees of Mountain View Exxon.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Home Health, especially Sandy, Kristen and Ashley and the staff of Hillview Health Center and Amedisys Hospice Care for the great care given to Lee.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary, %Melissa Gentry, 977 Harbin Hill, Mountain City, TN 37683 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

At other times friends may call at the home, 527 Doctor Taylor Lane, Mountain City, TN or at the granddaughter Holly Brown, 608 Harbin Drive, Mountain City, TN. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the Talley family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683.