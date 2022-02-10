Laura Alice Arnold, age 99, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Waters Roan Highlands. Laura was born in Johnson County, TN on August 14, 1922 to the late James Wiley Swift and Venia Crete Harper Swift. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gatha Allen Arnold; sister, Ruby Norris; brother, Earl Swift and wife Dean and her brother-in-law Otis Henson.

Laura loved her family and friends. She enjoyed get togethers and time spent with her family. Laura loved to raise flowers, work in her garden and mow her own yard. She was a very independent woman who worked hard all her life.

Laura was member of Mountain City Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Robert Paul Arnold and wife Wanda of Mountain City, TN; sister, Wileyette Henson of Mountain City, TN: brother, Dearl Swift and wife Nannie Kate of Mountain City, TN and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Ministers Chuck Stewart and Buddy Morefield to officiate. Graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from the Wilson Cemetery.

