Larry Stout

We are saddened to announce the passing of Larry Dale Stout, Sr.,age 71, on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Johnson City Medical Center. He was born June 21, 1948 to the late Ernest A. Stout and Bonnie Harmon Stout. He was a member of Sink Valley Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a member of King David Lodge in Elkhart, IN and Larry was a musician who loved playing the guitar, fishing, gardening and being with his church family.

Those left to cherish his memory include one daughter Rebecca Rideout (Ted) of Greeneville, TN; two sons: Larry Dale Stout, Jr. (Kerry) and Benjamin Patrick Stout, both of Butler, TN; one sister Faye Gregg (Terry) of Butler, TN; one brother Ronnie A. Stout of Butler TN; three grandchildren: Kelly Jo Stout, Hayley Rideout and Nicholas Rideout; several nieces and nephews, and a special Papaw to Destani and Ryan Snyder, Jr. and a host of church family and a host of other friends.

A visitation was held in Rock Springs Cemetery on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. A graveside service followed with Pastor Harvey White officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Smith, Matt Grant, Men of Sink Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Chris Putnam, Terry Gregg and Ted Rideout. Friends may call at the funeral home at any time.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the JCCH-ED staff , staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center and the doctors and nurses in ICU at Johnson City Medical Center (especially Rhonda Hillman, NP; Dylan Hubbard, NP; Dina Overbay, RN; Dr. Hamati and Dr. Kahn).

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipford.com. Professional services for the Stout family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.