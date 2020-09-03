Lacie Cress, age 97, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home. Lacie was born on August 10, 1923 to the late Ike Payne and Vada Payne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, S. T. “Bob” Cress Jr. and daughter, Diana C. Horne. She was a lifelong resident of Johnson County and was a member of Valley View United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her two daughters, Bobbie Phillippi and Joyce Canter (James and Julie Canter) of Mountain City; son, Donnie Cress of Mountain City; two grandchildren, Angela Nelson (Jeff) and Patricia Phillippi (Micah); four great grandchildren, Josh Cornett, Christopher Hux, Vanessa Main (Justin), Shannon Main (Justin); four great great grandchildren, Lacey Payne, Colt Dugger, Remy Dugger, and Wess Dugger.

There was a graveside service held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at G.S. Cress Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the 2nd District Volunteer Fire Department c/o Richard Fritts, 236 Sunset Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683.

