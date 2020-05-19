We are saddened to announce the passing of L.C. Lunceford, age 87, at his residence on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born October 1, 1932 to the late Shelby and Dorothy Stansberry Lunceford. Mr. Lunceford was a mechanic for J. D. Ashley’s car dealership and his great hobby was working on lawnmowers. He was a member of Dyson Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Edna Jean Fritts Lunceford; one daughter Kathy Miller; three brothers: Carl Lunceford, Ron Lunceford and Buford Lunceford and one sister Iris Lunceford.

Survivors include two daughters: Anita Vestal and Rita Southerland, both of Elizabethton, TN; two sons: Russ Lunceford of Elizabethton, TN and Steve Lunceford of South Carolina; four sisters: Marge Lunceford and Peggy Johnson, both of Mountain City, TN, Jean Campbell of Butler, TN and Pat Moore of Chattanooga, TN; three brothers: Clarence Lunceford and Jerry Lunceford, both of Mountain City, TN and Harold Lunceford of Catawba, NC. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, special grandchild Christopher Simms and his special dog Ivy also survive.

The family received friends from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Graveside followed at Dyson Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services for the Lunceford family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.