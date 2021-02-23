Kirby Pennington

Kirby Junior Pennington, age 93, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home. Junior was born on October 3, 1927 to the late Kirby Smith Pennington and Lula Jones Pennington in Ashe County, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Glenn Pennington; sisters, Evalene King, Irene Fremuth, Goldie Price; brother, John Pennington. Junior enjoyed working on the farm and going to watch dirt track racing. He loved spending time with family and his special dog, Gracie.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 65 years, Pauline Pennington; daughters, Phyllis Rupard and husband Benny, Susan Osborne and husband Allen; son, James Pennington and wife Dawn; seven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Broomell; brothers, Raymond Pennington, Joe Pennington, Oscar Pennington; several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service and interment was held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Reece Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Maurice Widener officiating. Pallbearers were Eric Farrow, Brandon Farrow, Adam Osborne, Jamie Pennington, Benny Rupard, and Allen Osborne. Honorary pallbearers were Lester Mallet and Mike Wills.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for all their loving care. At other times, friends and family may visit or call the home, 4301 Cold Springs Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Kirby Junior Pennington has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.