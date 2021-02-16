Kimberly Dunn

Kimberly Lynn Dunn, age 47, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Kimberly was born August 26, 1973 to Barbara Hampton and the late David Hampton. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Nathaniel Roark Osborne. Kimberly will be remembered for the care and love that she showed everyone around her and will be missed by many. She was a member of Rainbow Mennonite Church.

In addition to her mother, Barbara Hampton, survivors include her husband Jeff Dunn; daughter, Allison Roark; son, Jeffrey Roark; step-son, Bradley Lowe; step-grandchildren, Lorelei Lowe, Levi Lowe; sister, Traci Jones; grandmother, Viola Joines; nieces, Haley Burchette; very special great nephew, Kyler Burchette.

There was a private family graveside service held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Rainbow Cemetery with Pastors Josh Giddings and Gary Gambill officiating. Pallbearers were Alex Burchette, Mike Brooks, Wayne Vanover, Van Arnold, Brian Barr, Rob Timbs, and Dennis Pennington.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.