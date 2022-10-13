We are saddened to announce the passing of

We are saddened to announce the passing of Kim Shelton Main, age 52, on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Amorem Hospice, Hudson, NC after an extended illness. She was born August 16, 1970 to the late John Shelton and Shirley Ashley Shelton. Kim enjoyed collecting Precious Moments figurines, antiques and knives. She also loved flowers and gospel music. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Brandy Nichole Main and two brothers: Rick and Johnny Shelton.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dennis Main; 3 sons: Thomas Main, Eric Main and Jeremiah Main, all of Creston, NC; 3 sisters: Debbie (Robert) Roark of Trade, TN; Lisa (Michael) Mast of Fleetwood, NC and Tracie (Benji) Pleasant of Lenoir, NC; 2 brothers: Jeff Shelton of Mountain City, TN and Jonathan Shelton of Johnson City, TN. Several nieces, nephews and her dog Delilah also survive and special friends Elibge Greer and Iva Lee Greer, both of Creston, NC.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm from Sutherland Baptist Church on Brown Hollow Road, Creston, NC with Anthony Roark and Chuck Call officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow in Main Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brian Shelton, Ricky Ray Shelton, Keith Loggins, Benji Pleasant and Michael Mast. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Shelton, Tom Main, Jamie Brown, Jonathan Shelton. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services for the Main family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.

, age 52, on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Amorem Hospice, Hudson, NC after an extended illness. She was born August 16, 1970 to the late John Shelton and Shirley Ashley Shelton. Kim enjoyed collecting Precious Moments figurines, antiques and knives. She also loved flowers and gospel music. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Brandy Nichole Main and two brothers: Rick and Johnny Shelton.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dennis Main; 3 sons: Thomas Main, Eric Main and Jeremiah Main, all of Creston, NC; 3 sisters: Debbie (Robert) Roark of Trade, TN; Lisa (Michael) Mast of Fleetwood, NC and Tracie (Benji) Pleasant of Lenoir, NC; 2 brothers: Jeff Shelton of Mountain City, TN and Jonathan Shelton of Johnson City, TN. Several nieces, nephews and her dog Delilah also survive and special friends Elibge Greer and Iva Lee Greer, both of Creston, NC.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm from Sutherland Baptist Church on Brown Hollow Road, Creston, NC with Anthony Roark and Chuck Call officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow in Main Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brian Shelton, Ricky Ray Shelton, Keith Loggins, Benji Pleasant and Michael Mast. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Shelton, Tom Main, Jamie Brown, Jonathan Shelton. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services for the Main family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.