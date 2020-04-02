Kerry Lee Smith Jr.

Kerry Lee Smith (Smitty) Jr., age 57 of Mountain City, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Kerry was born on June 22, 1962 to the late Kerry L. Smith (Smitty) Sr. and Barbara J. Cain Smith.

Smitty adored his children and especially his grandchildren. One of his favorite things was being able to coach his daughter’s t-ball and minor league baseball teams. He really loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and collecting antiques and old coins.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughters Tamara Messer and husband Paul of Athens, Tennessee and Ashley Wilson and husband Brandon (Brad) of Mountain City, Tennessee; granddaughters, Jordyn Smith and Avery Wilson; bonus grandson, Ethan Wilson; sister, Debbie Blevins and husband Doug of Warwick, Maryland; brother, Timmy Smith of Northeast, Maryland; special aunt, Darell Leary of Elkton, Maryland and several nieces, nephews, and special friends.

There will be no formal services held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Kerry Smith has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.