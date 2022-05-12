Kermit Dale Lewis, age 79 of 733 North Church St, Mountain City, passed away peacefully in his home holding the hand of his loving wife of almost 50 years on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was born on April 22, 1943 to the late James Lewis and Mary Alice Church Lewis. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Yarber and Lillian Greer; brothers, Roy Lewis, Austin Lewis, Henry Lewis, Earl Lewis, Howard Lewis, James Lewis, Ralph Lewis, and Emory Lewis; and grandson, Nicholas Saunders.

Kermit was of the Baptist faith and always a loyal servant to his church and God. He loved to draw and paint; he was an amazing artist. He loved all of God’s creatures, especially his little dog, Gus. Kermit was loved by all that met him and will be dearly missed. This world and community lost one of the kindest, most caring men they have ever met.

Ella Mae and Kermit moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1973 where he retired after 23 years from Coastal Chemical in Wyoming. He also worked as a car salesman. Kermit and Ella Mae made their home in Wyoming until moving back home in 2000 to Mountain City, Tennessee.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Ella Mae Mains Lewis; daughter, Tina Lewis of Todd, NC; son, Doug Lewis of Todd, NC; grandson, Tyler Saunders of Raleigh, NC; several nieces and nephews; many coworkers and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00 with Pastor Mike McNutt officiating.

