Kenny Ray Wilson, age 37, passed away on December 14, 2021. Kenny was born on May 27, 1984 in Boone, NC to Becky Wilson and the late Kenneth Wilson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ora Mae Wilson, Oscar Reece, Maude Reece; uncle, Freddy Reece and aunt, Pauline Johnson.

Kenny Ray enjoyed the outdoors, deer hunting, kayaking, and cooking. He loved spending time with his family and had a love for everyone. One of his greatest joys was his grandson, Luke who called him Pappy.

Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life for over 20 years, Nellie Wilson; mother, Becky Wilson; daughter, Hanna Bryant (Derrek); son, Hunter Ray Wilson; sister, Kendra Kumm; grandson, Luke Sluder; mother and father in law, Bobby and Kim Brown; sisters-in-law, Amie Adkins (Chris), Louann Larkin (Tim); brothers-in-law, Jason Bryant, Billy Bryant, Dustin Bryant; aunts and uncles, Lynn Reece (Pat), Bobby Reece, Virginia Oliver (Albert), Louise May, Emogene Miller, Faye Warren, John Johnson; special friends, Jeremy McCracken, Shane Adams, Martha Dugger, Val Mullins, Adam Cassady; loving dogs, Daisy and Lexie; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

