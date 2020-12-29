Kenny Norris, age 60, of Mountain City, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, December 21st at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. Kenny was born March 3rd, 1960 in Banner Elk, NC to the late Oma Jane Norris and Edgar Lee Norris. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Amburgey.

He was a retired Millwright and Turbine mechanic working the last years of his career for Duke Energy.Kenny was an avid motorcycle and hot rod enthusiast. He loved motorcycle rides with his friends of the Iron Mountain Riders and attending car shows and swap meets on weekends.

Those left to cherish his memories include his fiancé, Robyn Grayson of Mountain City; Son, Kody Norris and wife Mary Rachel of Mountain City; step daughter, Holly Brown and husband Bit; Special Grandchildren, Jacob and Jase Brown and Shae DuPerry, whom he loved dearly; brother, Jamie Norris and wife Andrea of Lenoir NC; Sister, Debbie Church and Husband Mark of Mountain City; Special Aunt and Uncle, Jack and June Eller of Mountain City, and the Mother of his Son, Ginger Norris of Mountain City.

Kenny will always be remembered as a genuine man who wasn’t afraid to speak his mind or lend a hand to a neighbor. He was so supportive of the musical career of his son Kody and always loved taking a minute to share a good story with a friend whether they knew him or not!!

The family received friends from 6pm until 8pm on Wednesday December 23rd at Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Thursday, December 24th at 12pm with interment to follow at the Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Frank Woods officiating. Pallbearers were Bud Crosswhite, Joe May, Eddie Lipford, Bill Shepherd, Bill Parrish, Lane Sentell, Johnny Dickens, and Mike Blevins. Honorary Pallbearers were D.E Church, Timmy Gentry, Bill Icenhour, J.D Mayhew, Tim Spry, and the Iron Mountain Riders Motorcycle Club.

Friends may call at the home of his son Kody Norris, 955 North Church St., Mtn City. 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family online. The family of Kenneth Donnelly Norris has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.