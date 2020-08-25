Kenneth Whitehead

Kenneth Eugene Whitehead, age 46 of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home due to a massive heart attack.

Kenneth was born on November 28, 1973. He is the son of Sue Whitehead of Butler, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Whitehead of Hampton, Tennessee. He was also preceded in death by his brothers-in-laws, James Wilson of the Butler/Mountain City area, John Matheson of Butler and Ron Love of Elizabethton.

Kenneth is survived by his mother, Sue Whitehead; two brothers and on sister-in-law, Matthew Whitehead of Butler, Brian and Suzanne Whitehead of Bluff City; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Susie Wilson of Butler, Jane Love of Elizabethton, Joyce and Warren Estep Jr. of Hampton; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles also survive.

Kenneth liked to talk, fish, plant trees and flowers, watch TV, listen to music, and play with his cat. He also had a good sense of humor and liked to joke. It was Kenneth’s wish to be cremated and no formal service held. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Kenneth Eugene Whitehead has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.