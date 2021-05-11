Kenneth Arnett

We are saddened to announce the passing of Kenneth Samuel “Sam” Arnett on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his residence in Bolton, NC. He was born June 2, 1988 to Linda Laws Picazo and the late Michael Lynn Arnett.

In addition to his mother, survivors include: his stepfather Georgio Picazo; two sisters: Kristie Blevins of Ladson, SC and Sarah Marie Arnett of Bolton, NC; stepbrother Jacob Daniel Picazo Half-Brothers Chris Benfield Newton, NC and Jeffery Kale Newton, NC, Serving in the armed forces. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friends Noah, David, Rayne and Raven also survive.

Graveside service for Sam were conducted in Arnold Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 with Rev. Shannon Courtner officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Services for the Arnett family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN