Ken Caraway died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation in Elizabethton, TN. He was born June 3, 1933 to the late Charlie and Edith Caraway. Ken received BA and MA degrees in English Literature from ETSU and a BD degree from Candler School of Theology, Emory University. He was a member of Holston Conference United Methodist Church serving churches in Fall Branch, Charleston; First and Johnson’s Chapel in Mountain City; Broadway, Maryville; Church Street and First in Knoxville; Etowah in Tennessee and First in Galax Virginia. Ken was an avid reader of all kinds of literature and was an active member of the Sunday evening group discussion on varied subjects and many books. He also wrote articles, poetry, and lessons for the Methodist Publishing House.

He was predeceased by his father, mother, brothers, Bob and Tip, and sisters, Frances and Jeanne. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jo; two sons, Brian and wife Renee of Maryville, Wendell of Mountain City; two grandchildren, Joshua of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Kelsey of Lebanon; brother, James and wife, Karinsue of Deerfield Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Ken will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church with the Reverends John Crabtree, Don Morris, and Dr. Kathy Jamieson officiating. The committal service will follow at the columbarium. A reception and greeting of friends will take place in the church fellowship hall immediately after the committal service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Project Access (P.O. Box 973, Johnson City, TN 37605), Encompass Rehabilitation (133 Cassel Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660), or a charity of your choice.

