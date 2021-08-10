We are saddened to announce the passing of Keith Wentworth, age 42, on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born October 12, 1978 to the late Fred Wentworth and Barbara During Wentworth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Benjamin Wentworth. Keith enjoyed being a freelance writer.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Cecilia Wentworth of the home; two daughters: Jasmine Wentworth and Serena Wentworth; one son Lucas Wentworth; mother-in-law Vonda Morefield and sister-in-law Kay Harper.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Per his wishes no formal service will be held. Arrangements for the Wentworth family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.