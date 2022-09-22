Kayla Nicole Wagner, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022. Kayla was born on March 30, 1988 to Virginia Wagner and the late John Wagner. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill Wagner, Virginia Maude Bunton, and Raymond Ray.

Kayla was a beloved daughter and mother. She loved spending time with her family and friends, who she cherished. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Those left to cherish her memories include her mother, Virginia Wagner; son, Ethan Cogar; brother, Rob Wagner; aunt, Clarice Bunton; uncle, Bob Greene; good friend, Ashley Taylor; many extended friends and family at Mountain City Care and Rehab Center.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Sugar Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at the Sugar Grove Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rob Wagner, John Cogar, Billy Brown, Ashley Taylor, Esmerelda Mendoza, and Odell Stanton.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home of her mother, 134 Waylon St., Apt 10, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Kayla Nicole Wagner has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.