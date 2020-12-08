Kathleen Walters

We are saddened to announce the passing of Kathleen L Walters on Friday November 27, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. Kathleen Leslie (Clark) Walters was born on March 18th 1948. Kathleen, Kathy, Kay or Nana as she was often known to friends and family passed away from this earth on November 27th 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband George Albert Walters, parents: Theodore H. Clark and Doris J. Haley Clark and her brother Andrew H. Clark.

She moved to Mountain City, TN in 1989 with her husband and children and made a home here in East Tennessee. She was born in Worcester Massachusetts, and moved to Rumson, NJ with her parents and siblings at a young age. She was a graduate of Rumson Fair-Haven Regional High School in NJ and a member of the Rumson women’s club. Kay worked several jobs as a waitress/cook/chef while her children were young and catered many church functions and private events. She loved to cook for friends and family and church potlucks. She shared her expertise and love of cooking with her son TJ. She had a creative and artistic ability to teach others ceramics, painting and scrapbooking, and welcomed friends and family into her home and ceramic/craft studio in New Jersey and Tennessee. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and helping them with arts and crafts.

She loved to dance as a young girl and enjoyed outings in her weekly bowling league, but most of all she had a passion for singing in community choirs and her home church in Tennessee. She enjoyed Camping and traveling with her husband in their camper and his 18 wheeler. She met people and made friends everywhere she went. She had an infectious laugh and a whimsical spirit. She enjoyed reading, shopping, knitting, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Kay attended Nursing school with her daughter and became a Licensed Practical Nurse and practiced nursing for several years before she retired. She worked in several nursing homes and at Boone Urology in Boone, NC. She enjoyed taking care of patients and helping others. She enjoyed working and often reminisced about her nursing career and the friends she had made.

Kay was a follower of Christ and a member of First Christian Church in Mountain City and the Joy class. She attended the Wednesday community Bible study group where she made many long lasting friendships. Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter Cynthia L. Wilcox and her husband Gary, her son Theodore James Walters, brother David E. Clark and wife Diane of Rhode Island, and sister Kerry L. Clark of Massachusetts, and sister-in-law Mary Kavookjian Clark of Highlands, NJ, Five grandchildren she adored, Amanda, Jonathan, Ashelyn, Lauren and Emily. Many extended family, Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, close family on her late husband’s side and many friends at church and in the community, and her little dog Pip. Special family she talked about often were her cousin Ginny Clark Hughes- they were best friends growing up and her best friend and sister in Christ Brenda Gambill. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date

