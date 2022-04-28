We are saddened to announce the passing of Kathleen Norris Mullins, age 83, on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Mountain City Care Center. She was born August 10, 1938 to the late Edgar Faine Norris and Pearl Miller Norris. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Boyd Mullins in 2009 and two sisters: Jessica McComas and Beatrice Forrester. Kathleen was a member of Dyson Grove Baptist Church and she loved spending time with her grandkids and gardening.

Those left to cherish her memory include: Timothy (Connie) Mullins and Robert (Angie) Mullins, all of Mountain City, TN; a sister: Allene Fioravanti of New Castle, DE; a brother: Charles Norris of Butler, TN; grandchildren: Matt (Marissa) Mullins, Amber Mullins, Alan Pennington, Robbie (Vanessa) Mullins, Nichole (Max) Church, Stacy (Justin) Roush; great grandchildren: Valerie Mullins, Noah and Kylie Roush, Addison and Shianne Leonard and Claire, Zane and Anna Grace Pennington and a very special friend Anna Lee Lowe.

Funeral services for Kathleen will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Leonard Fletcher and Tim Mullins officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Graveside service and interment will be private. Active pallbearers will be Bob Mullins, Matt Mullins, Max Church, Robbie Mullins, Alan Pennington and Tim Mullins. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Jim Shine, Dr. Daniel Jones, Charles Norris, John Forrester, Scott Forrester, Randy Norris, Jackie Pierce and Paul Fioravanti.

At other times friends may call at the home of her son, Tim Mullins, 128 Spear Branch Road, Mountain City, TN

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Shine, Dr. Jones and the staff of Mountain City Care Center for care given to Kathleen.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to The American Caner Society, %Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421N, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website ww.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Kathleen Mullins family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683.