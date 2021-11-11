We are saddened to announce the passing of Katherine Faye Stines Harmon, age 78, on Friday, October 29, 2021 in Watauga Medical Center. She was a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband Ira Harmon and her parents Clyde and Eliza Stines of Flat Springs Road.

Those left to cherish her memory include one brother, Boyd Stines and wife Phyllis of Elk Park, NC; one nephew, Justin Stines and wife Jodi of Boone, NC; one great niece, Josie Stines and one great nephew, Jaron Stines, of Boone. NC. A number of cousins, friends and a very special friend Kay Farthing of Butler, TN also survive.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Nathan Jones and Mr. Tim Moretz officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

Due to COVID the family requests that everyone attending wear masks and practice social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Harmon family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN