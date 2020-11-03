Kate Wilson

We are saddened to announce the passing of Kate D. Wilson, age 94, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Johnson County, Tennessee, on April 23,1926 to the late William David Day and Edith M. Dugger Day. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Farrell C. Wilson and also preceded by an infant son, Douglas Warren Wilson, and brothers Clyde Day, John Day, Tead Day and infant brother Ray Day, sisters Louise McQueen and Beulah Deloach. She attended the Sugar Grove Baptist Church. She loved being a part of the Hardees Breakfast Club. She also loved reading, helping, and giving to others.

Those left to cherish her memories include her nephews Paul Deloach, John Day, Ken Day, Woody Day, D.C McQueen as well as nieces Patsy Greene, Carol Hartley, Mary John, Georgia Freeman and Betty Ligthsey.

A graveside service for Kate D. Wilson will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00am in the Bakers Gap Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Don Winters will officiate. Kate will lie in state on Sunday November 1st, from 12:00 to 5:00pm in the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are may be made to either the Sugar Grove Baptist Church or the Bakers Gap Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

