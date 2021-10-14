Kate Potter, age 94, went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, October 3, 2021at Johnson County Community Hospital. Kate was born on August 7, 1927 in Butler, TN to the late William Arthur Wagner and Eula Gregg Wagner. In addition to her parents, Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Linell Potter; son, Buck Potter; two brothers, Vaught Wagner, Haggard Wagner; nephew, Gary Wagner; nieces, Kathy Wagner and Tresie Wagner.

She was employed with Burlington Industries until her retirement. Kate helped in holding Johnson County Elections in the Dry Run community for many years. For those who knew her best, knew that she was a true republican. She enjoyed animals especially her cats. Kate was a lifelong member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Ann Potter; two nephews, Mel Wagner and B.K. Wagner; great nephews, Jody Wagner and Trafton Wagner; several special lifelong friends and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 5, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home and from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday October 6, 2021 from Sugar Grove Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors, Don Winters and Ray Greene to officiate. The graveside service and burial will follow from Sugar Grove Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Fletcher, David Johnson, Jim Greenwell, Jerry Paul Stanberry, Earl Dugger, and John Dugger. Honorary pallbearers are deacons and members of Sugar Grove Baptist Church. Ann respectfully asks that any food items be brought to the church on Wednesday for a meal after the graveside service.

Ann will receive friends at the home 8156 Big Dry Run Rd., Butler, TN 37640 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Kate Potter has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.