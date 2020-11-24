Karen Arnold Roark

Karen Rena Arnold Roark, age 58, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Karen was born on April 4, 1962 to Freddie L. Arnold Sr. and the late Martha Dean Arnold. In addition to her mother, Karen was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Lynn Arnold.

Karen enjoyed playing piano and loved all kinds of flowers. She crocheted a lot and liked to make afghans. She loved her family very much and adored her little dog, Shay. Karen was a member of Roan Creek Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 8 years, Boyd Roark; father, Freddie L. Arnold Sr.; son, David Ward; step-daughters, Autumn Roark, Rebecca Bishop; step-son, William Roark; sister, Cathy Kondras; brother, Freddie Arnold Jr.; grandchildren, Chainie Ward; aunt, Mary Jane Pierce; several step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The graveside service and burial were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery with Pastor David Hankal officiating. Pallbearers were family and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Karen Rena Arnold Roark has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.