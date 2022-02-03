It is with great sadness that the family of Junior Harper announces his passing on January 18, 2022 at his residence at the age of 54. He was born May 13, 1967 to Frances Louise Wilson Harper and the late Leo Harper, Sr. Junior enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother Lynn Harper, six grandchildren and one nephew Chance Hopkins.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his mother Frances Louise Harper of Mountain City, TN; daughter Savanah Harper of Butler, TN; sons Austin Harper and Daniel Harper both of Butler, TN; sisters: Brenda Collins and Anita Hopkins, both of Mountain City, TN; brothers: Rob Harper, Rick Harper, Steve Harper and Ronnie Harper; grandchildren: Cain, Layla, Leo and Serinity and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Harvey White. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

