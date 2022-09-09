Junior Corum, age 72, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born September 29, 1949, in Johnson County, TN, to the late Edward Lewis Corum Sr. and Thelma South Corum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ola Chambers Corum; sister, Deloris; brothers, Larry and Jerry.

Junior was a good-hearted person, very kind and thoughtful, and always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a Vietnam veteran. Junior enjoyed fishing and loved his dog, Buddy.

Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Johnny Corum; sisters, Caroline Brown and Judy Hoffsteder; special friend, Brenda Crosswhite; several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

