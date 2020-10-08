June Williams

We are saddened to announce the passing of June Woodard Williams, age 93, widow of Joe Williams on Monday, September 28 in Johnson City, TN. She was a native of Johnson County and the daughter of the late David G. and Verna W. Woodard. June was a graduate of Johnson County High School and East Tennessee State University. Being eager for an education, she and her sister found it necessary to board in town during the week in order to attend high school as there was no bus service near their home at that time. They both graduated and went on to earn college degrees.

June had a long career as a school teacher, having taught at several school in the county for 42 years. Many of those years were at Mountain City Elementary. She was a long-time active member of Antioch Baptist Church and various community organizations including Johnson County Retired Teachers and a member of Watauga County Republican Women. She was a talented craftsman, loved to crochet and shared her creations with friends and family. Also, she was an avid reader and had quite a library. She enjoyed gardening and growing beautiful flowers, and more than a few people have enjoyed her home cooking!

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased in death by three brothers: Kenneth Woodard ,who died in infancy; Bill Woodard and Baxter Woodard and his wife Evelyn; one sister: Ann Hazlett; two half-brothers: Fred and Roby and one half-sister, Ruth Icenhour.

Survivors include: three brothers and their wives: John Woodard and wife Bonnie; Albert Woodard and wife Nancy; and Mac Woodard and wife Fay; sister-in-law Peggy Woodard and brother-in-law John Hazlett and several nieces and nephews. Although June had no children of her own, she became like another mother to her younger brothers and later to her many nieces and nephews who loved to visit “Aunt June and Uncle Joe”. She loved hosting family gatherings, and everyone always looked forward to June’s cooking.

A graveside service to celebrate June’s life was conducted on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 pm. Tom Reece officiated, pallbearers were her nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services for The Williams Family are being provided by the staff of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.