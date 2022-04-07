June Sluder, age 84, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Mountain City Care Center. June was born on June 1, 1937 to the late Ambrose and Bertha Garland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Leslie Sluder; grandson, Shawn; and brothers, Bobby Garland and Jimmy Garland.

June was a hard worker who never complained. She had a heart of gold and took wonderful care of her family. June raised huge gardens and enjoyed canning the fruits of her labor. She loved quilting and made many hand sewn quilts over the years. She was a member of Shady Valley Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Dianne Donahue, Cindy Bublinec, and Theresa Taylor; sons, Rick Sluder and David Sluder; sister, Beverly McKinney; brothers, Vernis Garland and Lonnie Garland; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear friend, Lee Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home with Norman Taylor to officaite. The funeral service will follow at 3:00. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from Shady Valley Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of June Sluder has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

