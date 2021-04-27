Julius Rainbolt

Howard Rainbolt, age 70, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on September 25, 1950 in Carter County, TN to the late Julius Grant Rainbolt and Hazel Cordelia Sheets Rainbolt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Janie Cable. Howard was always a hard worker. He loved the outdoors and also hunting and fishing. Howard was a member of Fish Springs Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 39 years Barbara Rainbolt; son, Eric Watson; brother, Toby Ray Rainbolt; grandchildren, Austin Watson, Dominic Watson, and Preston Watson; great grandchildren, Jackson James Watson and Cash Watson; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 12-1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Fish Springs Baptist Church. A funeral service followed at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Toby Rainbolt , Donnie Cable and Stevie Guinn officiating. Graveside service will follow the funeral service from the Griffith Cemetery. Pallbearers were Austin Watson, Dominic Watson, Preston Watson, CJ Rainbolt, Heath Cable, and Jimmy Widner. Honorary Pallbearers were Church Family at Fish Spring Baptist Church. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 3464 Hwy 321, Butler, TN 37640.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Julius Howard Rainbolt has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.