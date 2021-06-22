Judy Roark

Judy Louise Roark, age 63, passed away on June 14, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Judy was born on June 11, 1958 to the late Zollie Johnson and Mary Edna Brewer Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Lunceford; sisters, Grace Harper, Mary Harper; brothers, Dean Johnson, Harry Johnson, Orville Johnson, Bobby Johnson, and Andrew Johnson. Judy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading her Bible, going to yard sales, and giving everyone her wonderful hugs. She attended Faith Gospel Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 25 years, Ernest Roark; sons, Tommy Lunceford and wife Jenetta, Clifford Lunceford; daughter, Tammy Stanley; sisters, Darlene Vanover, Janet Johnson; brothers, Junior Johnson, Monroe Johnson; grandchildren, Dylan, Zachary, Destiny, Jacquelin, Judith, Christopher, Devin, Alex, Elosha, Jonathan Arnold; great grandchildren, Silas, Eliza and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family received friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 3:00 p.m. with Pastors Berry Dunn and Michael Icenhour officiating. The graveside service will follow the funeral at Johnson Cemetery. Pallbearers were Zachary Lunceford, Wayne Johnson, Dylan Lunceford, Devin Lunceford, Cory Johnson, and Junior Johnson. Honorary pallbearer was Jonathan Arnold. At other times, friends and family may visit the home of her son, Tommy Lunceford, 456 B Johnson Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Judy Louise Roark has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.