Judy Kaye Cornett, age 73, passed away on December 6, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Judy was born on March 31, 1948 to the late Harold and Crete Forrester.

Judy was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother to her family who she adored. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and canning. She also loved her companion, Barney, her dog. She was a member of Baker’s Gap Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Steve Cornett; daughters, Jackie Hicks, Lisa (Gary) Bowman, Shannon Dowell (Bob); sisters, Sandra Laws, Peggy Wallace, JoAnn Mangan, Jackie Coffee; grandchildren, Weston Dowell, Tommy Bowman, Cattie Bowman, Kaitlyn Winters, Hunter Dowell, Andrew Hicks, Anthony Hicks, Aaron Hicks; great grandson, Jayden Jones; special friends, Geraldine Barr and Tim Wallace; several nieces and nephews.

Per Judy’s request, no formal service will be held.

