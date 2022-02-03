Judy A. Self, age 72, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA. Judy was born on April 25, 1949 in Mountain City to Faye Smith King and the late James Allen. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Self, and her brother, James Allen.

Judy was a hard-worker who spent many years cooking for Mountain Youth Academy and the school system. She loved to cook and was also great at it. She was also a huge UT and LSU football fan. Judy was a wonderful mother and grandmother and nothing made her happier than her grandchildren. She was a member of First Christian Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Regina Potter; sons, Brian Allen, Kristopher Self; grandchildren, Abbigail Self, Caden Self, Konner Self, Karli Self, Sam Allen, Amberli Clinebell, Emmanuel Johnson, Gabrielle Johnson, Elisha Johnson, Esaias Johnson; special friend, Tiffany Price and many others; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her closest companion for 17 years, her Chihuahua, Sadie.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Allen, Sam Allen, Kris Self, Freddy Potter, Ryan Shupe, and Dakota Swiney.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis, especially Chris, for their excellent care.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Judy A. Self has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.