Juanita Pardue

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16

Juanita J. Pardue, age 92, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went to be with Jesus on Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at her home. She was born March 14, 1928 in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late Lily Johnson Wilson. In addition to her mother, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie J. Pardue, son, Thomas Boyd Pardue, granddaughter, Christy Hill, and great-grandson, Zachory Hill.

Juanita loved the Lord and loved going to Church and praising her Lord. She read her Bible multiple times a year. She enjoyed going to the Senior Center, sewing, and going to yard sales. She also loved her flowers. She was a faithful member of Rainbow Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Charlotte Hammons and husband Glenn, Betty Cornett and husband Danny, and David Pardue and wife Donna, daughter-in-law, Carolyn Pardue, grandchildren, Donna, Charles, Glenna, Darrell, Dede, Buffy, Megan, Ashley, Delaney, Amanda, Tammy, and Nathan, 17 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 12:00 until 2:00 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Rainbow Baptist Church with the service following at 2:00 pm with Pastor Raymond Tester officiating. Pallbearers were Charles Rankins, Mike Arnold, Nathan Pardue, Tristan Hill, Ethan Arnold, and Devin Lewis. Honorary pallbearers are Benji Bower, Dustin Rankins, Eric Arnold, and Lee Farley. The graveside service and interment followed at the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family would like to send special thanks to Amedisys and Dr. Newman for their great care. The family will receive friends at the home 809 Rainbow Rd., Mountain City, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Juanita J. Pardue has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.