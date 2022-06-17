Juanita Marie Morefield, age 85 of Laurel Bloomery, TN, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday morning June 11, 2022. Juanita was born on February 8, 1937 in Alvarado, VA to the late Harold William Smith and Lillian Irene Slagle Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Scott Morefield; sister, Betty Howard; and brothers, James Smith, John Smith, and Garnett Smith.

Juanita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. For those who knew her best she was a seamstress and was a collector of salt & pepper shakers; around 300 of them. She was a member of Stateline Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Shelby Jean Hammons and husband Aaron, and Susie Taylor and husband Gaylon; son, Vernon Scott (Peanut) Morefield and wife Teresa; sister, Ruby Shelton; brothers, Junior Smith and wife Mary and Tommy Smith and wife Susie; grandchildren; Eddie Scott Horne and wife Heather, Anthony Douglas Horne and wife Natasha, Sonya Eckard, Lucinda Snyder, and Travis Taylor; great grandchildren, Madison, Gavin, Hayden, Cheyene, Lexie, Maylee, Eli, Madisyn, and Masyn; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastors Michael Icenhour and James Gentry officiating. The graveside service and burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Stateline Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Horne, Anthony Horne, James Smith, Doug Smith, Johnny Smith, and Michael Morefield. Honorary pallbearers are Travis Taylor and Ethan Icenhour.

At other times friends may call at the home of her son.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for all their love and care.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com