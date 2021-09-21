Joyce Johnson

Joyce Magdalene Potter Johnson was called home on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home with her dear niece Michelle Treadway by her side. Joyce was born December 2, 1941 in Creston, NC to the late Mason Lee Potter and Cazzie Crenice Roark Potter. Joyce attended Baptist Home Church and Corinth Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years James Johnson; her sisters Deanna Potter Johnson and Sue Potter Treadway; brothers-in-law Jimmy Calvin Graybeal, Clifford Treadway and Robert Johnson. Also she was preceded in death by her family-in-law Margaret Glenn, Lois Lipford, Cecil Johnson and John Johnson. She worked for and retired from Hanes after 30 plus years. Prior to that she worked for Kennit Canning and Jennersville rose gardens. Joyce also worked on newspapers and enjoyed yard sales, flea markets and gardening.

Survivors include: niece and caregiver Michelle Lynn Treadway; sister Marilyn Potter Graybeal; nieces Terri Graybeal, Tarriana Osborne and Deloris Taylor; nephews Greg Graybeal, Michael Potter, Shane Blevins, Bobby Carpenter, Tony Johnson, Ricky Osborne and Chad Blevins; sister-in-law Mae Johnson. Several other nieces and nephews and special friend Betty Ann Davis also survive.

DUE TO CEMETERY ROAD CONDITIONS THE GRAVESIDE SERVICE HAS BEEN MOVED TO SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 AT 2:00 P.M.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Johnson Potter Cemetery with Rev. Billy Morefield officiating. Pallbearers were Greg Graybeal, Michael Potter, Shane Blevins, Ricky Osborne, Mason Osborne, Cole Blevins, Gavin Blevins, Malachi Osborne and Chad Blevins. Honorary pallbearers were Steve Johnson, Keith Johnson and Gary Johnson.

