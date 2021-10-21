Joyce Earlene Bryant, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Joyce was born on June 10, 1945 to the late Stacy May and Carrie Woodard May. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Burl Eugene Bryant; brothers, Roger May, Spencer May, Mike May, Wally May, Chalmer May; sister, Arlene May; grand-daughter, Allie Tester.

Joyce enjoyed flowers and sewing. She loved being a caregiver for the elderly and working in home care. She also liked music and Loretta Lynn was her favorite artist. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Gail Bryant, Evelyn Tester, Bernice Tester; sons, Bryan Bryant, Richard Bryant; brother, Lennie May; grandchildren, Cheryl Hamby, Tim Dunn, Eric Tester, Shaland Tester, Josh Poteet, Cassie Winters, Brayden Bryant, Staci Bryant, Megan Bryant, Kristen Bryant; great grandchildren, Josh Hamby, Devin Hamby, Aiden Tester, Mia Tester, Eli Dollar, Ryker Mills, Prailey Winters, Adalyn Winters, Joseph, Athena Bryant, Bentley Brown, Carson Brown; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Russ Poteet officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral from the May Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bryan Bryant, Jason Snyder, Jason May, Richard Bryant, Devin Hamby, and Cody May. Honorary pallbearers are Adam May, Rabbit Lennie May, Eric Tester, Shaland Tester, Timothy Dunn, and Joshua Hamby.

