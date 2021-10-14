Joyce Carolyn Bullard, age 82, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at her home. Joyce was born on March 10, 1939 in Johnson County, TN; to the late Joe Stanley Atwood and Emma Carolyn Morgan Atwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Bullard, seven siblings and their spouses, and sister in law Edith Atwood.

Joyce was a wonderful woman who dearly loved her family. She really loved her faithful dog Cayde. She was a hard worker and enjoyed gardening in her spare time. She was born in Old Butler, lived in Ohio and Texas and then moved back to Tennessee.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Bobbie Bullard, step-sons Steven Bullard and James Bullard, brother, Ed Atwood, step-grandchildren, Morgan Bullard and Haley Bullard, and step great grandchild Bellamy Bullard, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held.

The family of Joyce Carolyn Bullard has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.