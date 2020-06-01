Joy Lee Moody Cress, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 2, 1931 in Beech Creek, NC to Daniel and Ivalee Harmon Moody. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John R. Cress, son Johnny Cress, brother Willy Moody, and brothers-in-law Jack Phillippi and William Eller.

She is survived by her son James Cress (Eileen); daughters Vanessa Nelson, Iva Danner (Richard); daughter-in-law Carol Cress; grandchildren Chelsea Cook (Thomas), Aly Cress, Rebecca Nelson, Katie Bevins (David), Kevin Nelson, Ricky Danner (Natasha), and Jessie Danner Furches; great-grandchildren Avery Furches, Eli Danner, and Waverly Cook; sisters Cloyce Eller and Minnie Miller (Bob).

Joy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She worked at Greensboro Manufacturing for three years. In the 60’s and 70’s, she ran Cress Fabric Shop and she and her husband had a fireworks business. She worked as Media Center Assistant at the Johnson County Middle School until her retirement.

She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Mountain City where she was active in WMU, the CARE Ministry, the Hospitality Committee, the Fidelis Sunday School Class, and sang in the Church Choir.

She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary, a volunteer Candy Striper at the Johnson County Community Hospital, and active member of the Johnson County Senior Center where she was a member of the Silver Sneakers Exercise Class and the Sugarfoot Shufflers, a senior line dancing group who performed at various events in the county.

The family received friends from noon-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home followed by a graveside service and burial conducted by Pastor Ricky Campbell at 3:00 p.m. at Phillippi Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers were Ricky Danner, Kevin Nelson, David Bevins, Thomas Cook, Willie DeBord, Jack Proffitt, Terry Jordan, Jerry Jordan, Richard Danner and Bob Miller.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. John Whitlock, Daniel Jones, Dr. Susanne Shine, all staff at Mountain City Care and Rehab Center, and the many visitors who brought so much joy to Joy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Johnson County Senior Center, 128 College Street, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Joy Lee Moody Cress has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.