Josephine Marie Forrester Blackburn, age 79, of Elizabethton, TN went to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 7, 2021 due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Johnson County to the late Floyd and Elva Forrester. Josephine retired from Leco’s and Levi’s in Mountain City, TN. She attended Butler Baptist Church for many years. Josephine enjoyed her family, watching television and her coffee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rick Guinn; brothers, Raleigh Forrester and David Forrester; sisters, Berthie Mae, Marylake Forrester, Corine Norris, Alice Vines and Reba Neatherly. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Donna Guinn; grandson, Jimmy and wife Ashley Guinn; sisters, Patsy Pierce and husband Kyle and Carolyn Forrester; brothers, Raymond Forrester, Bobby Forrester and wife Barbara; neighbors, Helen and Kenneth and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Shriners, 950 West Faris Rd, Greeneville, SC 29605.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the third floor staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

A memorial service for Josephine Marie Forrester Blacdkburn will be held at a later date.

