Jone Elizabeth Thomas

Jone Elizabeth Thomas, age 75 of West Brushy Fork Road, Zionville, NC passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. Jone was born on June 14, 1944 in West Jefferson, NC to the late Coy Snyder and Edith Dowell Snyder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Thomas; son, Ricky Thomas and brother, Carl Snyder.

Jone was a very loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed talking to her friends and going camping with her family. She also enjoyed singing and listening to gospel and bluegrass music. She was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Cindy Thomas Dolinger and husband Randy; sister, Phyllis Lewis and husband Jim, Nell Shelton and husband J.B.; grandchildren, Kristen Yates, Kellie Dolinger; great grandchildren, Aaron Dolinger, Natileigh Dolinger, Madison Yates, Kaitlyn Yates, Matthew Yates and special friend, James Potter.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Riverview Missionary Baptist Church in Creston, NC. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Evan Moore officiating.

Friends and family may visit the home, 3144 West Brushy Fork Rd, Zionville, NC 28698.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Jone Elizabeth Thomas has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.