Jonathan David Paschal Gordon, age 35 of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 due to complications during surgery at Watauga Hospital in Boone, NC. He was born November 14, 1986 in Charlotte, NC.

Advertisements

Jonathan was unforgettable and louder than life. He always tried to make people laugh. His grandmother called him her, “gentle giant”. Jonathan enjoyed playing video games. He was a 2005 graduate of Johnson County High School. He was a highly skilled over-the road truck driver. Jonathan was a very beloved bus driver at Appalcart in Boone, NC. He loved Texas and always planned to return.

Jonathan is survived by his mothers, Clara and Cris; sister, Michelle; brothers, Jason and Joseph; tia Erleen and her family; and a host of family and friends from all over the world.

A Celebration of Life service for Jonathan will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Please come as you are, the way Jonathan knew you. The service will be streamed live on the funeral home’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the town pool which Jonathan and his brothers so enjoyed as children. Please send contributions to: Hometown Service Coalition, PO Box 331, Mountain City, TN 37683. Please indicate: In loving memory of Jonathan Gordon/ Improvements to Mountain City Pool.

Condolences may be sent through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Jonathan David Paschal Gordon has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN; 37683.

Advertisements