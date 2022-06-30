We are saddened to announce the passing of Johnny Wesley Earp, age 76, who passed away on Saturday June 18, 2022 at his home. He was born on June 2, 1946 in Watauga County, N.C. to the late Rev. Ronda Earp and Gertrude Greer Earp. In addition to his parents he was also preceded by four brothers; Robert, Raymond, Dewey, and Jack Earp. He formerly worked at Broyhill Furniture, Farmed and loved gardening. Johnny was a member of Lenior First Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Ruby Arnold Earp of the home. Daughters; Sandy Mains, (David) Pleasant Garden, N.C. and Tammy Leonard of Lenior, N.C. Sister;Mary Stansberry Mountain City, TN. Brother; Dean Earp Boone, N.C. Grandchildren; Brittany Leonard (Charlie), Hollie Meldau (Daniel) Heather Mains, and Brian Mains. Great Grandchildren; Leona Miller, Gavin Durham, Lukas Meldau, Makenzie Meldau, Oaklyn Reynolds, and Easton Reynolds.

Funeral Service will be conducted Thursday June 23, 2022 in the Hux & Lipford Charles B. Hux Chapel at 2 pm. With Larry Miller and Shannon Courtner to officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service Graveside services will follow in the Sunset Memorial

