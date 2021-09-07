Johnny Triplett, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Johnny was born on May 27, 1954 to the late John and Dollie Triplett. Johnny loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter. He was a friend to all and loved helping others. He dearly loved his family and adored his grandbabies.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Jessica Robinson (George); son, John Triplett (Jacinda); step-son, Johnny Rash; grandchildren, Haley Robinson, Hannah Robinson, Wyatt Robinson, Gus Robinson, Madilynn Triplett, Abigayle Triplett; Tayelor Triplett; step granddaughter, Autumn Rash; wife, Diane Triplett; special friends, Pete Osborne, Danny Ray Wilson, Terry Marshall; several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service and burial were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastors John Hammett and Gary Gambill officiating. At other times, friends and family may visit the home of his son John Triplett, 6354 Hwy 67 W, Mountain City, TN 37683.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Mountain City Care Center for their compassionate care. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Johnny Triplett has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.